BRIT Awards 2017 full winners list

See all the winners from this year's BRITs

This year’s BRIT Awards take place tonight (February 22). See all the winners on NME.com as the ceremony progresses.

The BRITs 2017 are held at London’s O2 Arena, airing live in the UK on ITV from 7:30pm. Emma Willis will be hosting alongside Dermot O’Leary, after Michael Bublé was forced to pull out.

Skepta leads the way with three nominations – Best Album, British Male Solo and British Breakthrough – while the late David Bowie has picked up two nominations in British Male Solo and Best Album. The 1975 pick up a pair of nominations too. See the full list of 2017 BRITs nominations here.

Performances will come from The 1975, Skepta, Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Little Mix. Coldplay have been rumoured too. There will also be a performance by Brits Icon winner Robbie Williams, as well as a George Michael tribute.

Watch the BRITs livestream below: