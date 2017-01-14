Skepta and David Bowie lead 2017 BRIT Awards nominations – see full list

This year's event will be held at The O2 in London, where it'll be hosted for the first time by Michael Bublé

Skepta and David Bowie are among the leading nominees at this year’s BRIT Awards.

Set to take place on February 22, this year’s awards – which will be its 37th edition – will again be held at The O2 in London, but will see a new host in Canadian singer Michael Bublé. Live performances on the night will come from The 1975, Emeli Sandé and Little Mix, with more live acts set to be announced in due course.

Announced during tonight’s ‘BRITs Are Coming’ nominations launch, Skepta landed three nominations – including Album of The Year for his fourth studio album, ‘Konnichiwa’ – while Bowie has two nominations for Album of the Year (for his final album, ‘Blackstar’) and British Male Solo Artist.

Jordan Hughes / NME

Leonard Cohen joins Bowie in being awarded a posthumous nomination, with Cohen being recognised in the International Male Solo Artist category for his first ever BRIT Award nomination. Both artists passed away last year.

Elsewhere in the list, Little Mix join Skepta in bagging three nominations, including a nod for their song ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ in the British Single category. The 1975, Kano and Coldplay are among the artists to land two nominations each, while sisters Beyoncé and Solange have both been recognised in the International Female Solo Artist category.

A Tribe Called Quest have been nominated in the International Group category, as have Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. Blossoms, meanwhile, have been nominated alongside Stormzy in the British Breakthrough Act category, while Anohni leads the nominees in the British Female Solo Artist.

See the full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2017 below.

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST – In association with Apple Music

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST – In association with Apple Music

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

CRITICS’ CHOICE

Winner – Rag’n’Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker – ‘Faded’

Calum Scott – ‘Dancing On My Own’

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’

Clean Bandit feat. Louisa Johnson – ‘Rockabye’

Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

Jonas Blue & Dakota – ‘Fast Car’

Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’

Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 – ‘I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’

David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Kano – ‘Made In the Manor’

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘Love & Hate’

Skepta – ‘Konnichiwa’

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele – ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – ‘This Is What You Came For’

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – ‘Rockabye’

Coldplay – ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

James Arthur – ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

Jonas Blue & Dakota – ‘Fast Car’

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – ‘Hair’

One Direction – ‘History’

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – ‘Girls Like’

Zayn – ‘Pillowtalk’

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots