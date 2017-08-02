A British punk singer is claiming he was refused entry from the US for impersonating Donald Trump

Peter And The Test Tube Babies' Peter Bywaters says he was detained by authorities upon landing in San Francisco

A British punk singer has claimed he was refused entry to the United States for impersonating Donald Trump on stage in the past.

Peter Bywaters, the frontman for Sussex band Peter And The Test Tube Babies, flew to San Francisco this weekend, but says he was detained by authorities on arrival and later sent back to the UK.

Speaking to Team Rock, Bywaters said: “I had only been there 30 seconds when the customs and border control guard swung his screen round and said: ‘Is this you?’ There in full view was a video from last year’s German tour with me dressed as Donald Trump smoking a fake joint. From there it all went down hill. Six hours later I was forcibly escorted to my seat on the plane.”

Bywaters says both his phone and passport were confiscated before he had his fingerprints taken, along with DNA swabs. His photo was also taken and he says he was forced to make a sworn statement before being escorted onto a plane home.

His band continued without him, recruiting a number of guest singers to help them fulfill their obligation at the Santa Ana festival. Bywaters said he isn’t worried about the incident impacting on his future with the group, though.

“Oh well, I expect to still be the singer of Peter And The Test Tube Babies by the end of the year,” he said. “Will Trump still be president by the end of the summer?”