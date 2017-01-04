British Sea Power announce new album with single ‘Bad Bohemians’

'Let The Dancers Inherit The Party' is coming in March

British Sea Power have announced their return with new album ‘Let The Dancers Inherit The Party’ and new single ‘Bad Bohemians’.

A bittersweet rush of Autumnal melancholia, ‘Bad Bohemian’ makes for a cleansing dose of classic British Sea Power, and perfect listening for this frostbitten new year. Check it out below.

The lead single launches their sixth studio album ‘Let The Dancers Inherit The Party’, released once again through Rough Trade on 31 March.

“It was made to a background of politicians perfecting the art of unabashed lying, of social-media echo chambers, of click-bait and electronic Tonka Toys to keep us entertained and befuddled,” said guitarist Martin Noble. “All this can easily make the individual feel futile. But I think we’ve ended up addressing this confusion in an invigorating way, rather than imprisoning the listener in melancholy.

“Musically, it’s our most direct album and maybe the first one where we maintain a coherent mood from start to finish. Perhaps a little clarity isn’t a bad thing at this point. There wasn’t a plan to create an album with any particular subject matter but we’ve kind of ended up with a case of ’think global, act local’ – an album where individuals are dealing with their domestic and personal lives against a background of uncontrollable international lunacy.”

The tracklist for ‘Let The Dancers Inherit The Party’ is below.

Intro

Bad Bohemian

International Space Station

What You’re Doing

The Voice Of Ivy Lee

Keep On Trying (Sechs Freunde)

Electrical Kittens

Saint Jerome

Praise For Whatever

Want To Be Free

Don’t Let The Sun Get In The Way

Alone Piano

British Sea Power’s upcoming UK tour dates are below

APRIL

Thursday 6 – Bristol Trinity

Friday 7 – Leeds Church

Saturday 8 – Newcastle Riverside

Sunday 9 – Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Tuesday 11 – Manchester 02 Ritz

Wednesday 12 – London 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thursday 13 -Birmingham 02 Academy 2