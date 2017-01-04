British Sea Power announce new album with single ‘Bad Bohemians’

'Let The Dancers Inherit The Party' is coming in March
British Sea Power have announced their return with new album ‘Let The Dancers Inherit The Party’ and new single ‘Bad Bohemians’.
A bittersweet rush of Autumnal melancholia, ‘Bad Bohemian’ makes for a cleansing dose of classic British Sea Power, and perfect listening for this frostbitten new year. Check it out below.
The lead single launches their sixth studio album ‘Let The Dancers Inherit The Party’, released once again through Rough Trade on 31 March.
“It was made to a background of politicians perfecting the art of unabashed lying, of social-media echo chambers, of click-bait and electronic Tonka Toys to keep us entertained and befuddled,” said guitarist Martin Noble. “All this can easily make the individual feel futile. But I think we’ve ended up addressing this confusion in an invigorating way, rather than imprisoning the listener in melancholy.
“Musically, it’s our most direct album and maybe the first one where we maintain a coherent mood from start to finish. Perhaps a little clarity isn’t a bad thing at this point. There wasn’t a plan to create an album with any particular subject matter but we’ve kind of ended up with a case of ’think global, act local’ – an album where individuals are dealing with their domestic and personal lives against a background of uncontrollable international lunacy.”
The tracklist for ‘Let The Dancers Inherit The Party’ is below.
Intro
Bad Bohemian
International Space Station
What You’re Doing
The Voice Of Ivy Lee
Keep On Trying (Sechs Freunde)
Electrical Kittens
Saint Jerome
Praise For Whatever
Want To Be Free
Don’t Let The Sun Get In The Way
Alone Piano
British Sea Power’s upcoming UK tour dates are below
APRIL
Thursday 6 – Bristol Trinity
Friday 7 – Leeds Church
Saturday 8 – Newcastle Riverside
Sunday 9 – Edinburgh Liquid Rooms
Tuesday 11 – Manchester 02 Ritz
Wednesday 12 – London 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Thursday 13 -Birmingham 02 Academy 2