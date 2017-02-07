Britney Spears asks fan for prayers after niece suffers ‘serious ATV accident’

Spears' niece Maddie, daughter of the singer's sister Jamie Lynn Spears, is currently in hospital.

According to People, Spears’ niece Maddie, daughter of the singer’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, accidentally drove her all-terrain vehicle (ATV) into a pond on the family’s Louisiana property on Sunday afternoon (February 4).

A report from local Sheriff Daniel Edwards obtained by the magazine says that Maddie’s parents were watching her when the accident occurred. “The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes,” the report says.

“Within seconds the child’s mother, step-father and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie is now understood to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital. “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece,” Spears wrote on Instagram last night (February 6).

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬

Meanwhile, a representative for Spears told Entertainment Tonight yesterday: “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”