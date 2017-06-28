Britney Spears responds to claims she lip-syncs at her live shows

"It really pisses me off."

Britney Spears has responded to persistent claims that she lip syncs during her live shows.

Though she wears a ‘Madonna mic’ when she’s on stage, critics have suggested for years that the pop star doesn’t sing live. However, Spears has now insisted that her live performances feature a mix of “playback” – pre-recorded guide vocals – and her own, in-the-moment singing.

“It’s really funny: A lot of people think I don’t sing live,” she told an Israeli TV nterviewer. “Because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.”

She added: “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”

Listen to her comments about singing live below.

This summer Britney Spears has been touring in the Middle East and Asisa. Earlier this year it was reported that her concert in Israel actually caused the country’s election to be delayed.

She is due to resume her Las Vegas residency show in August. The show, ‘Britney: Piece Of Me’, will close in December 2017 after running for four years at the AXIS auditorium in Vegas’s Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.