Britney Spears responds to Katy Perry’s ‘mental health joke’

Perry made jokes about 'shaving her head' at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 12).

Britney Spears has seemingly responded to a joke Katy Perry made about her mental health at the Grammys.

The ‘California Gurls’ singer answered a question about taking a break between albums on the red carpet by saying: “That’s called taking care of your mental health.”

When presenter Ryan Seacrest asked her how her time off had gone, she replied: “Fantastic. And I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

Spears was pictured shaving her head after reportedly leaving rehab almost exactly a decade ago in February 2007.

Perry also appeared to reference Spears’ public breakdown in another interview.

“It’s like the last colour in the spectrum that I can do,” she said, talking about her hair. “I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown. I’m down for that. I’m almost moments away from that, obviously.”

In an apparent response to Perry’s comments, Spears shared a telling quotation from the Bible on Twitter yesterday (February 13).

Many fans took to Twitter to lambast Perry after she made the comments at the Grammys on Saturday night. One wrote: “Have always liked Katy Perry very much, have even met her. But after what she said last night, I’ve lost a lot of respect for her… Making a joke about mental health issues isnt OK.”

Another said: “We’re demanding you issue an apology to Britney Spears. 1500 words minimum. MLA Format. Submitted via instagram. Due by midnight.”

“@katyperry U should apologize to @britneyspears. Shame on u Katy. She never shades anyone,” wrote another.

Perry performed her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm‘ on the night. The singer was dressed in a white tuxedo for the anti-Trump performance, which ended with a ‘We The People’ backdrop. Watch below.

It has since been announced that she is to perform at next week’s Brit Awards too.