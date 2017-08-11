Britney Spears feared fan had gun during stage invasion

Incident happened during singer's Las Vegas show

Britney Spears‘ recent gig in Las Vegas saw a man tackled by security amid fears that the individual might have a gun.

The singer was performing at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday evening (August 9) when the incident occurred.

Spears had just finished singing her hit ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’ when a man rushed the stage before being wrestled to the ground by security staff.

Video footage has since emerged of the incident, in which Spears can be heard asking: “What’s going on? Does he have a gun?”.

One fan who was at the concert, Jason Blackhurst, has told 9news.com.au that Spears appeared to go “weak at the knees” during the incident.

“It was heading towards the end of the show and she was wrapping up the last song and somebody got onto the stage and one of the security guards tackled them,” he said.

“Britney was rushed off the stage as security wrestled with the guy, when they moved him off the stage everybody started chanting ‘Britney, Britney’.”

Spears was recently forced to respond to to claims she lip-syncs at her live shows.

“It’s really funny: A lot of people think I don’t sing live,” she told an Israeli TV interviewer. “Because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.”

She added: “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”