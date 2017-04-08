He presented 'Sounds of the Sixties' for 27 years

The BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Brian Matthew has died aged 88.

Matthew was famous for presenting the radio show Sounds of the 60s between March 1990 and January this year. Matthew was asked to leave the show in 2017 after a bout of poor health. He was succeeded by Tony Blackburn.

Matthew worked with iconic sixties bands such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones as a presenter on the ITV show Thank Your Lucky Stars.

Lewis Carnie, head of BBC Radio 2, has released a statement in tribute to Matthews, saying that he would be “sadly missed by us all”, and that he was a “much loved and valued presenter on Radio 2 – by both the audience and his colleagues.”