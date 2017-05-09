Brody Dalle starts work on new album?

Is the Distillers punk legend set for a return?

Brody Dalle has excited fans after sharing a photo that appears to show her working on new material in a recording studio.

The former Distillers and Spinnerette released her acclaimed debut solo album ‘Diploid Love‘ in 2014. The record features guest appearances from Garbage’s Shirley Manson, The Strokes’ Nick Valensi, Michael Shuman of Queens Of The Stone Age and Emily Kokal of Warpaint among others. Then, Dalle took a break from music and touring when her and husband Josh Homme welcomed their third child, Wolf.

Now, it looks like she’s at work on the follow-up – with the punk veteran posting a photo on Instagram of her sat with a guitar and sheets of paper in her leopard-print recording studio.

“I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” she wrote as the caption, along with “#studio Fuck yeah #nashguitars.”

NME has contacted Brody Dalle’s people for an update.

In 2015, Dalle made headlines when she denied “slut and body shaming” following comments she made about Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea’s Hype Williams-directed video for the single ‘Booty’.

The music video featured both artists dancing in leotards, inspiring Dalle to state: “I think JLo and Iggy Azalea have lost their heads up each other’s big butts… I’m trying to understand what the point of their horrendous video is but I can’t find one.”

She later clarified her comments, however, stating: “JLo and Iggy may feel empowered by their bodies and that’s fine, their bodies ARE powerful, beautiful and life giving. But they are so much more than just their bodies. They may feel that using their bodies is the only currency they have in order to stay popular and on the top. It has become a contest of who gets the most hits on YouTube and Vevo and who can take it the furthest, not about the quality of their songs and the messages they are sending. And why? To make lots of money and to line the pockets of the big machines, regardless of who that affects.”