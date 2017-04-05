Brontide announce their split after nine years

Brontide have announced their split after nine years together, with the members now working with Dua Lipa, Rolo Tomassi and other projects.

The math and post-rock band gained a strong cult following and reputation as a live band. Since their formation, drummer Will Bowerman has performed with the likes of La Roux and Young Legionnaire as well as reforming I Was A Cub Scout for a one-off gig. Guitarist and vocalist Nathan Fairweather joined Rolo Tomassi in 2012.

“After nine years, two albums, an EP, several videos plus multiple shows and tours, we have decided to stop playing as Brontide,” said the band in a statement. “It has been a very difficult decision to make but we can no longer give it the time it deserves so it only feels right to roll end credits.

We will always reflect on what we did with a lot of pride and happy memories. There are certain shows that were unforgettable and to know many of you loved and supported our band in the way we have all loved music is one of the best feelings in the world. We would like to thank you for every kind word you said, every gig you saw and every time you listened to Sans Souci or Artery, it always did and will always mean a lot to us. We would also like to thank our friends and the people that helped us along the way.”

They continued: “Alex Fitzpatrick at Holy Roar Records, who we have worked with since pretty much day one; Jason Sanderson and David Oversby-Powell for engineering and producing Sans Souci and Artery, respectively; Simon Moody for all things art and Charlotte Knight for every video; Hayley Connelly and everyone whose generosity helped make Brontide possible.

“We had hoped this announcement might coincide with some final shows however it hasn’t been possible right now. We very much hope that down the line you will still come to see us off properly. Currently, Nathan is still playing in Rolo Tomassi, who are writing their next record, due to be released early 2018. William is touring the world with Dua Lipa and Tim has started making new music as Mirror Manor, with music set to release throughout the year.

Brontide added: “Once again, thank you for the love you have shown us over the years, it’s been incredible. Brontide – Tim, Nathan & William.”

Rolo Tomassi meanwhile, are set to play 2000Trees festival in July, as they continue to work on their new album.