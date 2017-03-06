Bros scrap the majority of their 2017 reunion tour

Pop duo last performed at Wembley Stadium in 1989

Bros have scrapped the majority of their forthcoming UK tour.

The duo – brothers Matt and Luke Goss – were due to play a full UK tour this summer, after a break of 24 years.

But now dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham and Birmingham have all been scrapped.

A statement from the band read: “Due to logistical circumstances beyond their control, it is with sincere regret that Bros have been forced to cancel four dates on their forthcoming UK tour. Matt and Luke Goss apologise to their fans for any disappointment.

“Concerts set for Nottingham August 23, Birmingham August 25, Newcastle August 26, and Glasgow August 27, will now not take place.

“All ticket holders for the cancelled shows will receive an automatic refund.”

Their shows at the London O2 Arena will still go ahead on August 19 and 20 as will a date at the Manchester Arena on August 22.

Bros formed in 1987 and are mostly known for their huge hit ‘When Will I Be Famous?’. Their last gig together was in 1989 when they played in front of 77,000 people at the old Wembley Stadium.

“The most memorable moments for me in Bros so far is Wembley Stadium and without question our final global tour,” Matt Goss says.

“Both of these experiences were just with Luke and myself. As the lead singer of the band, my musical connection has always been with Luke. Bros is Matt and Luke.”

“Bros has been part of my life for 30 years,” Luke Goss said. “I’m deeply proud of it. Our biggest show was at Wembley Stadium, Bros Into Summer, it was just Matt and I so I feel comfortable saying with great pride that Matt and I are Bros.”

Founding bassist Craig Logan quit in 1989. Logan was popularly known as Ken at the time after Viz constantly spoofed him supposedly being the anonymous member of the band.

After Logan’s departure, Bros released the album ‘Changing Faces’ in 1991 before splitting the following year.

Since the split, Matt Goss has gone on to become a successful swing-style singer in the US, where has a residency in Las Vegas. He has played in the UK more rarely, but played a one-off solo show at Wembley Arena on October 1.

Drummer Luke Goss has mainly focused on acting, appearing in films including Tekken and Interview With A Hitman.