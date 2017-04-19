Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new anti-Trump song

Springsteen collaborated with Houserockers frontman Joe Grushecky for the song.

Bruce Springsteen and Houserockers frontman Joe Grushecky have teamed up for a new anti-Trump protest song, titled ‘That’s What Makes Us Great’.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Grushecky already had the song before Springsteen and he began talking about a collaboration. “I sent it to him and he liked it. I said, ‘What do you think about singing on it?’ He gave it the Bruce treatment,” Grushecky explained.

Grushecky continued to say that Trump lost his vote “the moment he started making fun of special needs people. How could a person like that be president of the United States?” You can listen to ‘That’s What Makes Us Great’ over on Grushecky’s website.

Springsteen has previously spoken out against President Trump. In January, Springsteen addressed President Donald Trump‘s controversial executive order targeted at immigrants and refugees, declaring that “America is a nation of immigrants.”

Introducing his 2006 song ‘American Land’ (which he called “an immigrant song”) during his performance at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in the Australian city on January 30, Springsteen led a rallying cry for unity and equality in the face of Trump’s ban.

Last September, Springsteen branded Donald Trump a “moron”, saying Trump has the United States of America “under siege”.

Asked what he thinks of the businessman’s meteoric rise in the world of politics, Springsteen told Rolling Stone: “Well, you know, the republic is under siege by a moron, basically. The whole thing is tragic. Without overstating it, it’s a tragedy for our democracy.”

Springsteen added later: “The ideas he’s moving to the mainstream are all very dangerous ideas – white nationalism and the alt-right movement.”

“I believe that there’s a price being paid for not addressing the real cost of the deindustrialization and globalisation that has occurred in the United States for the past 35, 40 years and how it’s deeply affected people’s lives and deeply hurt people to where they want someone who says they have a solution,” Springsteen continues. “And Trump’s thing is simple answers to very complex problems. Fallacious answers to very complex problems. And that can be very appealing.”