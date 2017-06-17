Bruce Springsteen to perform on Broadway

The Boss will hit New York's theatre district for an eight-week residency

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform on Broadway.

The New Jersey musician will play five nights a week for eight weeks at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York’s theatre district later this year.

According to the New York Post the residency is likely to begin in November, but dates have yet to be finalised. The Boss’ set will reportedly be “a pared-down version of the set he usually performs in huge arenas and stadiums all over the world”.

The theatre seats 975 people and has been empty since the musical version of Amélie ended in May. The venue’s owner has apparently offered Springsteen use of the space for free.

A musical based on the musician’s memoir Born To Run could also be in the works after several producers have reportedly approached him with the idea. Springsteen is said to be interested in a stage adaptation.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

In April, Springsteen joined a covers-filled jam session on stage at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival in New Jersey.

His surprise appearance at the festival came during an ‘Upstage All-Stars’ gig at the city’s Paramount Theatre, which was held in celebration of the new documentary Just Before the Dawn – which focuses on a short-lived music venue in Asbury Park that served as a breeding ground for many local artists, including Springsteen.

Springsteen took to the stage for a performance of Little Richard’s hit ‘Lucille’, performing lead vocals on the cover. He then contributed guitar parts to a rendition of the Muddy Waters song ‘Got My Mojo Workin’ – see fan-shot footage of both of the performances above.

Speaking after the show, Springsteen reflected on an enjoyable gigging performance back in his home state.

“It’s great,” Springsteen told the Asbury Park Press. “It’s nice to see new talent in Asbury and the old guys still cranking it out. It’s very enjoyable.”

The gig also saw Springsteen reunite with former E Street Band members Vini Lopez, David Sancious and Ernest “Boom” Carter, while current E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt also performed on the night.