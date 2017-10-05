Bruce Springsteen dedicates first Broadway show to Tom Petty

Earlier this week he called the late musician his "long lost brother"

Last night, Bruce Springsteen opened the first preview of his Broadway show in New York with a dedication to his friend and fellow rock icon, Tom Petty.

The Tom Petty NME obituary: 1950 – 2017

According to the New York Daily News, the two-hour show started with Springsteen standing on stage dressed all in black, dedicating the show to the late musician, sending his thoughts and prayers to Petty’s family and his bandmates, the Heartbreakers.

When Petty’s death was announced earlier this week, Springsteen was one of the many musicians to pay tribute to the late star. Writing on Twitter, Springsteen said he was “devastated and heartbroken” over the news, and that he had felt like a “long lost brother”.

The 18-week run of Bruce Springsteen shows is taking place at NYC’s Walter Kerr Theatre, and Springsteen has promised that it will be a “personal” and “intimate” affair. Images from the preview show indicate a sparse set made up of a black grand piano and a few acoustic guitars.

One Instagram user described seeing the show as a “privilege”, in which Springsteen “[graced] us with his words, his thoughts, his music, and his inner most demons. Bruce (the boss) shed his blood and tears providing wisdom worth living. An honor and unforgettable experience.”

E Street band member and Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, also made an appearance during the show.

Springsteen on Broadway officially opens next week on October 12.

According to setlist.fm, Springsteen played 15 tracks during the show. See the full setlist below:

Growin’ Up

My Hometown

My Father’s House

The Wish

Thunder Road

The Promised Land

Born in the U.S.A.

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Tougher Than the Rest

(with Patti Scialfa)

Brilliant Disguise

(with Patti Scialfa)

The Ghost of Tom Joad

Long Walk Home

Dancing in the Dark

Land of Hope and Dreams

Born to Run