Bruce Springsteen discusses childhood, depression and Trump in new podcast – listen

Bruce Springsteen has discussed his childhood, depression and the election of Donald Trump during an appearance on the latest episode of the acclaimed ‘WTF’ podcast.

The weekly series, which is hosted by the New Jersey-born comedian Marc Maron, usually sees the host record it in his garage in California, but Maron flew back to his hometown for this new edition of the podcast to interview his fellow New Jerseyan.

Springsteen, who recently released his Born To Run memoir, spoke candidly with Maron on a number of topics, including his New Jersey upbringing and his difficult relationship with his father, Douglas. Springsteen also spoke about his battle with depression, revealing that “I didn’t trust anyone or anything [that] I hadn’t built myself,” while he ponders the recent election of the “unAmerican” Trump by asking if the incoming administration have any “competence.”

You can listen to the Bruce Springsteen-featuring episode of ‘WTF’ over on Maron’s website, where you can also download the podcast for free.

Springsteen also discussed his battle with depression during his recent appearance on the BBC Radio 4 programme Desert Island Discs.

“It is something that has been a part of my life,” the 67-year-old said. “It is usually OK, but like Churchill’s ‘black dog’, it still jumps up and bites you in the arse sometimes.”