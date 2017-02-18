Watch as Bruce Springsteen invites teen on stage to play ‘Growing Up’

Springsteen invited the same kid on stage four years ago.

Bruce Springsteen invited a teenager on stage to play ‘Growing Up’ on Thursday (Februrary 16), marking the singer’s tradition in inviting young fans on stage to sing or play along with the E Street Band during live shows.

Taking place in Brisbane, Australia, Springsteen asked fan Nathan Testa to help him perform the track but it wasn’t the first time Testa had embarked on the opportunity.

Four years ago, then-11-year-old Testa joined Springsteen on stage at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre to sing ‘Waitin’ on a Sunny Day’. On Thursday night Springsteen was back performing at the BEC, and Testa was again at the front.

This time, Testa’s sign read, “Missed school. In the shit now. Can I play ‘Growin’ Up’ with you?” The sign caught Springsteen’s eye and he asked, “You know the song? You know it on guitar?”

Testa was then back on stage with Springsteen playing the song with an acoustic guitar. When Testa performed with Springsteen back in 2013, he thanked him for bringing him on stage and gifting him a harmonica. Springsteen’s responded by saying, “that’s okay, I’ll see you again.” You can watch both clips below.

