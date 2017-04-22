Watch Bruce Springsteen’s surprise appearance at a covers-filled gig in New Jersey

The Boss made an unexpected appearance on stage during the event at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival last night (April 21)

Bruce Springsteen joined a covers-filled jam session on stage at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival in New Jersey last night (April 21) – watch footage of the performance below.

The New Jerseyan’s surprise appearance at the festival came during an ‘Upstage All-Stars’ gig at the city’s Paramount Theatre, which was held in celebration of the new documentary Just Before the Dawn – which focuses on a short-lived music venue in Asbury Park that served as a breeding ground for many local artists, including Springsteen.

Springsteen took to the stage for a performance of Little Richard’s hit ‘Lucille’, performing lead vocals on the cover. He then contributed guitar parts to a rendition of the Muddy Waters song ‘Got My Mojo Workin’ – see fan-shot footage of both of the performances below.

Speaking after the show, Springsteen reflected on an enjoyable gigging performance back in his home state.

“It’s great,” Springsteen told the Asbury Park Press. “It’s nice to see new talent in Asbury and the old guys still cranking it out. It’s very enjoyable.”

The gig also saw Springsteen reunite with former E Street Band members Vini Lopez, David Sancious and Ernest “Boom” Carter, while current E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt also performed on the night.

Earlier this week, Springsteen’s new anti-Donald Trump song, ‘That’s What Makes Us Great’, was released.