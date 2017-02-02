Bruce Springsteen mocks Donald Trump during Melbourne gig

The Boss referenced the President's recent phone call with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull

Bruce Springsteen has mocked President Donald Trump‘s much-publicised phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull by playing ‘Don’t Hang Up The Phone’ during his gig in Melbourne.

Trump reportedly upset Turnbull and his administration last night (February 1) following a phone call where the US President exchanged heated words with his Australian counterpart over immigration policy. Trump later called an agreement, supposedly agreed by the Obama administration, for the US to take 1250 refugees (Trump claimed the number was 2000) from Australia a “dumb deal.”

Springsteen, who is currently touring Australia, referenced the diplomatic fall-out during his gig in Melbourne earlier today (February 2). The Boss told the crowd that he and his E Street Band stood “before you embarrassed Americans tonight,” before introducing a cover of the 1962 song ‘Don’t Hang Up’, which was originally performed by The Orlons. “We’re gonna use it to send a letter back home,” Springsteen continued.

Earlier this week, Springsteen spoke out against Trump’s controversial US immigration ban, which has affected seven mainly Muslim countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

“Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees,” Springsteen said to his crowd in Adelaide. “America is a nation of immigrants, and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”