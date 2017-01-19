Bruce Springsteen played secret gig at White House for Obama staff

The Boss delivered a 15-song acoustic set for the President and his staff.

Bruce Springsteen is understood to have played a secret gig at the White House last week for Barack Obama’s staff.

A fan who watched the intimate gig wrote on Backstreets that The Boss performed a solo acoustic set for around “200 or 250” White House staff at a thank-you event laid on by the departing President.

The President and First Lady Michelle Obama were both in attendance and Patti Scialfa joined Springsteen on stage for a couple of songs, ‘Tougher Than The Rest’ and ‘If I Should Fall Behind’. The 15-song set is said to have ended with Obama coming on stage to thank Springsteen for his performance and his staff for their eight years of hard work.

Check out the full setlist below.

‘Working On The Highway’

‘Growin’ Up’

‘My Hometown’

‘My Father’s House’

‘The Wish’

‘Thunder Road’

‘The Promised Land’

‘Born In The U.S.A.’

‘Devils & Dust’

‘Tougher Than The Rest’

‘If I Should Fall Behind’

‘The Ghost Of Tom Joad’

‘Long Walk Home’

‘Dancing In The Dark’

‘Land Of Hope And Dreams’

News of Springsteen’s latest show of support for Obama, who last year awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, comes within days of tribute act the B Street Band pulling out of their Donald Trump inauguration performance.

The band said in a statement: “Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band. Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers.”

Trump’s inauguration has been hit with many problems so far. A host of artists have either turned down invitations to perform or pulled out of planned events. However, the President-elect has now reportedly managed to book a Grammy-winning singer for his inauguration.

Meanwhile, Audioslave are to reunite for an anti-Donald Trump Inauguration Ball this week.