Bruce Springsteen promises his Broadway residency will be ‘personal and ‘intimate’

Bruce Springsteen has officially confirmed his Broadway residency, which is due to begin in October.

News of the run leaked earlier this year, with the Walter Kerr Theatre being identified as the location for the series of shows.

In a statement, Springsteen said that he wants the shows to be “as personal and intimate as possible.”

“I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theatres, which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind,” he said. “In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”

Springsteen on Broadway will run five nights a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, as the New York Times reports. The official opening will take place on October 12, while preview performances will begin on October 3. The residency will end on November 26.

The show will feature the Boss’ music as well as excerpts from his autobiography Born To Run and other spoken word parts. “My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and the music,” he said. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work.”

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, which is intended to defeat touts. It requires buyers to register in advance and checks potential customers’ purchase histories and social media to verify them.

Ticket registration begins today (August 9) and closes August 27. Tickets are priced from $75 (£58) to $850 (£654). They will go on sale on August 28.