Bruce Springsteen slams Donald Trump’s immigration ban: “America is a nation of immigrants”

The Boss was performing in Adelaide when he addressed the President's widely-derided executive order

Bruce Springsteen has spoken out against President Donald Trump‘s controversial executive order targeted at immigrants and refugees, declaring that “America is a nation of immigrants.”

A large number of musicians and artists have joined the mass condemnation of Trump’s travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – with Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme branding the President a “barf inducing, fascist, clown penis.”

Springsteen is the latest artist to speak out against Trump’s policy, addressing the issue from the stage during his gig at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in the Australian city on Monday (January 30).

Introducing his 2006 song ‘American Land’ (which he called “an immigrant song”), Springsteen led a rallying cry for unity and equality in the face of Trump’s ban.

Getty

“Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees,” Springsteen said, to big cheers from the crowd. “America is a nation of immigrants, and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

Watch footage of Springsteen’s condemnation of Trump’s executive order below.

Prior to Trump’s inauguration earlier this month, Springsteen’s name was caught up in a kerfuffle that followed the booking of a Springsteen tribute band at an inaugural ball.