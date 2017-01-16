Bruce Springsteen tribute band pull out of Trump inauguration gig

Tribute act offer their 'deepest apologies' in statement

A Bruce Springsteen tribute band has pulled out out playing a Donald Trump inauguration ball later this week.

The B Street Band, who call themselves the US’s ‘number one Bruce Springsteen tribute band’, had been booked to perform at the Garden State Gala the day before the President-elect’s inauguration. A “nonpartisan affair”, the gala will be held at the “elegant” Washington Court Hotel in the capital Washington DC on Thursday (January 19).

In a statement, the band say: “With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration Gala.”

“Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band. Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers.”

“We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen.”

It had been noted how Springsteen’s politics contrasts the policies of Trump. Springsteen had previously labelled Trump as a “moron” who has the US “under siege”.

Getty

The President-elect’s troubles in booking acts to perform at either his inauguration ceremony on January 20 or the many balls being held in his honour before and after the main event have been well documented, with a slew of invited performers either being personally turned down by Trump or refusing to play altogether.

The B Street Band – who have been “rock’n Bruce fans since 1980” as “the original Springsteen tribute band” – are regular live performers in the US, and have twice before played at the New Jersey State Society of Washington, DC’s ball, which is held every four years to welcome in the new President.

Stressing that they have performed for both political parties “dozens of times,” the B Street Band appeared at the Garden State Gala at the 2009 and 2013 events which welcomed in outgoing President Barack Obama’s two terms in the White House.