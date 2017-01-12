Bruce Springsteen tribute band agree to play at Donald Trump inauguration ball

The President-elect had been having trouble booking acts to perform at either the ceremony or the numerous balls being held in his honour

The B Street Band, who call themselves the US’s ‘number one Bruce Springsteen tribute band’, are set to play at a Donald Trump inauguration ball next week.

The President-elect’s troubles in booking acts to perform at either his inauguration ceremony on January 20 or the many balls being held in his honour before and after the main event have been well documented, with a slew of invited performers either being personally turned down by Trump or refusing to play altogether.

It has now been announced that the Springsteen tribute band – who take their name from the New Jersey musician’s famous E Street Band – have been booked to perform at the Garden State Gala the day before the inauguration. A “nonpartisan affair”, the gala will be held at the “elegant” Washington Court Hotel in the capital Washington D.C. on January 19.

The B Street Band – who have been “rock’n Bruce fans since 1980” as “the original Springsteen tribute band” – are regular live performers in the US, and have twice before played at the New Jersey State Society of Washington, DC’s ball, which is held every four years to welcome in the new President.

Stressing that they have performed for both political parties “dozens of times,” the B Street Band will be making their third consecutive appearance at the Garden State Gala after slots at the 2009 and 2013 events which welcomed in outgoing President Barack Obama’s two terms in the White House.