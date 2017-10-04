Bruce Springsteen has opened up on his incoming new album

'It's about different characters living their lives'

Bruce Springsteen has spoken about his new, upcoming solo record in a new interview.

Speaking to Variety, the rock superstar confirmed that the record is complete, yet has no title or release date just yet.

He continued: “It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise … but it’s not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives.”

When asked when we can expect to see its release, he says: “It’s kind of waiting for its moment. Good music doesn’t go away!,” adding that the record “is influenced by Southern California pop music of the ’70s.

“Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don’t know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write. And also, it’s a singer-songwriter record.”

Earlier this week, Bruce Springsteen paid tribute to the late Tom Petty, describing himself as “devastated and heartbroken” over the death of a person he describes as “a long lost brother”.

Springsteen’s Broadway residency kicked off last night (October 3). In a statement, Springsteen said that he wants the shows to be “as personal and intimate as possible.”

“I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theatres, which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind,” he said. “In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.”