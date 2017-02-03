Bruno Mars and Skepta to perform at Brit Awards 2017

They join previously-announced performers The 1975, Robbie Williams, Little Mix and Emeli Sandé.

Bruno Mars and Skepta have been added to the performers’ line-up for the Brit Awards 2017.

They join previously-announced performers The 1975, Robbie Williams, Little Mix and Emeli Sandé.

Brits chairman Jason Iley said in a statement: “The Brit Awards is proud to attract international artists and we’re excited to welcome Bruno Mars back to the stage. Skepta is a homegrown talent who’s had an incredible year including three nominations and I can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the event.”

Earlier this week it was announced that Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis are to host the Brit Awards 2017. They replace Michael Bublé, who sadly confirmed in November that his three-year-old son, Noah, is battling cancer.

It was reported in January that Bublé would be stepping down as host, and now it has been confirmed that he will be unable to present the awards ceremony on February 22.

This year’s Brit Awards take place at London’s The O2 on February 22. Skepta and David Bowie lead the nominations, while Leonard Cohen has also been nominated posthumously.

The 1975, Kano and Coldplay are among the artists to land two nominations each, while Beyoncé will compete against sister Solange, among others, for the Best International Female prize.