He'll be joining Roger Waters in Hyde Park

Bruno Mars has been confirmed as the next huge headliner for British Summer Time 2018. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The funk-pop superstars follows in the footsteps of the likes of The Killers, Justin Bieber, Tom Petty, Green Day and many more who headlined last year, and The Rolling Stones, The Strokes, and Florence + The Machine among those who graced the stage at London’s huge Hyde Park Festival in the past.

Mars will be performing with special guest Khalid – with many more support acts to be announced.

“Bruno Mars is unquestionably one of the best live performers of his generation and we’re incredibly excited to have him bring his full production magic to Hyde Park,” said James King, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents.

So far the only other headliner announced for British Summer Time 2018 is Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters – who’ll be brining his ambitious ‘Us+Them’ tour to the UK for the first time ever. He’ll be playing on Friday July 6.

Bruno Mars will be performing in London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time 2018 on Saturday July 14. There will be a Barclaycard Presale of tickets today from 9am, an Amazon Presale from Thursday 19 at 9am, before going on general sale here from Friday 20 at 9am. For tickets and more information, visit here.