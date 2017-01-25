Bruno Mars to perform at Grammys 2017 and UK broadcast details announced

James Corden hosts the ceremony on February 12

Bruno Mars has been added to the line-up of performers for the Grammy Awards next month,.

The 59th annual Grammys will take place on February 12 in Los Angeles and will be hosted by James Corden.

Mars joins Adele, Metallica, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban performing live at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Grammys will be broadcast a day later in the UK, airing on 4Music at 8am on Monday, February 13.

AFP/Getty Images

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards, Chance the Rapper has seven nominations and Adele is up for five awards.

Notably, Frank Ocean is omitted from the nominations after it was revealed that he made himself not eligible for shortlisting. Elsewhere, Kanye West misses out on many key categories and David Bowie is ignored for Album Of The Year.

Meanwhile, The Velvet Underground, Nina Simone and Sly Stone are set to be honoured at the 2017 Grammy Special Merit Awards. The honourees will be celebrated as part of the pre-Grammy Awards festivities in February.

Read NME‘s 2016 interview with Bruno Mars here.