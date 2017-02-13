Watch Bruno Mars perform ‘That’s What I Like’ at 2017 Grammys

Singer plays his '24K Magic' single live

Bruno Mars performed his ’24K Magic’ single ‘That’s What I Like’ at the Grammys.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards take place tonight (February 12), hosted by James Corden. See all the winners on NME as they are announced.

Mars’ performance followed that of Ed Sheeran, Adele, The Weeknd and Daft Punk and an epic showstopper from Beyonce.

Performances are still to come from Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo, Bruno Mars and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

Chance the Rapper picked up the first televised award for Best New Artist. “I claim this victory in the name of the lord. I thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young… and for all of Chicago,” Chance said while accepting the award.

Twenty One Pilots won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Stressed Out’. The band accepted the award in their underwear. David Bowie‘s ‘Blackstar’ won Best Rock Song. The pre-televised awards were announced earlier in the evening.

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards and Chance the Rapper has seven nominations.