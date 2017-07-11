Bryson Tiller announces massive European tour with SZA

He's playing two nights at Hammersmith Apollo

Bryson Tiller has announced he’s heading out on a massive European tour later this year, and he’ll joined by SZA.

The Kentucky singer, who released second album ‘True To Self’ earlier this year, starts the tour in Marseille on October 17, before heading across Europe – where he’ll hit Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester before finishing the UK stint with two shows at the Hammersmith Apollo on November 27 and 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday and you can see the tour dates below.

He’s also bringing along a stellar support act in the form of SZA, who received a glowing four star review from NME when she released debut album Ctrl last month.

Bryson, meanwhile, surprised fans in May by dropping his second solo album overnight – despite having been expected to release it in June.

The record is a follow up to 2015’s Platinum selling ‘Trapsoul’.

Prior to the second album’s release, he had previewed three tracks which were thought to be featuring on the new album: ‘Honey’, ‘Get Mine’ (which featured Young Thug), and ‘Somethin Tells Me’. However, only ‘Somethin Tells Me’ made it onto the final tracklisting.

He also appeared at London’s Wireless Festival last weekend – performing alongside headliners Skepta, Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd.