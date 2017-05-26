Listen to Bryson Tiller’s new album ‘True To Self’ after it’s released a month early

The follow-up to the Louisville R&B artist's 2015 debut album, 'Trapsoul', unexpectedly dropped overnight

Bryson Tiller has released his second solo album ‘True To Self’ a month earlier than expected – listen to the new record below.

The Louisville, Kentucky artist was set to release the follow-up to his 2015 debut album ‘Trapsoul’ – which went platinum back in April 2016 – next month, but the 24-year-old surprised fans by unveiling his latest project overnight.

Announcing the release on his Twitter, Tiller told fans that “I know we said June 23rd… but i say we Set it Off Tonight!! ALBUM.”

Prior to the release, Tiller had previewed three tracks which were thought to be featuring on the new album: ‘Honey’, ‘Get Mine’ (which featured Young Thug), and ‘Somethin Tells Me’. However, only ‘Somethin Tells Me’ made it onto the final tracklisting.

Listen to ‘True To Self’ below, via Spotify.

Tiller will bring the new album to the UK in July, where he is set to play a slot at Wireless Festival in London.

The festival will be headlined this year by The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper and Skepta. Other acts set to appear across the weekend include Wiley, Young Thug, Travis Scott and Nas.