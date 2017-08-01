Bucks Fizz are releasing their first album in 30 years, but using a new band name

"Despite the challenges over the years, we are more united than ever," says band member Jay Aston.

Eighties pop favourites Bucks Fizz have announced the release of their first new album in over 30 years.

Titled ‘The F-Z Of Pop’, the album has been produced by Mike Stock, formerly one third of the Stock Aitken Waterman hit-making trio.

The album’s lead single, ‘Dancing In The Rain’, debuted on Radio 2 earlier today (August 1) and is now available to stream online.

Because of a legal dispute with former member Bobby G, the group are now known simply as “The Fizz”. Nevertheless, their lineup includes three members of the group who won Eurovision in 1981 with ‘Making Your Mind Up’ – Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Mike Nolan – plus new member Bobby McVay.

Aston told The Sun: “Despite the challenges over the years, we are more united than ever. The fans have been with us all the way.”

Baker added: “I cannot tell you how happy I am to have been back in the studio, my favourite place.”

Bucks Fizz released five albums between 1981 and 1986, scoring three Number One singles along the way with ‘Making Your Mind Up’, ‘The Land Of Make Believe’ and ‘The Camera Never Lies’. Their seventh and final Top Ten hit came with 1986’s ‘New Beginning (Mamba Seyra)’.