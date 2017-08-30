Burning Man affected by huge dust cloud on second day

Festival goers at Burning Man are being affected by a large dust storm over the event.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The severe conditions took hold last night on the second day of the desert festival. Many attendees have been forced to wear goggles and masks to protect themselves from the fierce dust cloud.

The event is held annually in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, and is attended by 70,000 people. Radical Ritual is the theme of this year’s event.

Speaking to the Reno Gazette-Journal, attendee Jeff Rocke called the storm “blinding. It came in grey and then poof, nothing.”

Adu Matory, who was meditating when the dust storm descended, explained that the event was a “full body sensation: rain and sand against my skin. Wonderful.”

The nine day festival runs until September 9th.