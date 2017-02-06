Bush announce return with new album and London gig

It'll be their first album since 2014's 'Man on The Run'

Bush have formally announced their 2017 return, with a new album and headline show in London set for next month.

The band, who formed in the capital in 1992, reformed in 2010 after an eight-year absence. Their second wind has produced two further albums, the most recent being 2014’s ‘Man On The Run’.

Bush have now confirmed that they will return to action this year, spearheaded by the release of their seventh album – titled ‘Black and White Rainbows’. The record will be released on March 10, with its lead single, ‘Mad Love’, having been shared today (February 6).

See the full tracklist for ‘Black and White Rainbows’ – and listen to ‘Mad Love’ – below.

‘Black and White Rainbows’ tracklist:

1. Mad Love

2. Peace-s

3. Water

4. Lost In You

5. Sky Turns Day Glo

6. Toma Mi Corazon

7. All The Worlds Within You

8. Nurse

9. The Beat of Your Heart

10. Dystopia

11. Ray Of Light

12. Ravens

13. Nothing But A Car Chase

14. The Edge of Love

15. People At War

Bush have also announced a new London headline show to coincide with the release of ‘Black and White Rainbows’, with the band set to play at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in the capital on March 14.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale, who is currently a judge on the new season of The Voice in the UK, recently spoke about how he hoped his presence on television would help elevate both the band’s and his own career.