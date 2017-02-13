Watch Busta Rhymes hit out at ‘President Agent Orange’ at Grammys

Busta performed with A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson Paak at the Grammys

Busta Rhymes hit out at Donald Trump during A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammys performance.

A Tribe Called Quest teamed up with Busta Rhymes and Anderson Paak at the Grammy ceremony, with Busta taking the opportunity to address Trump’s first weeks in office.

“I just want to thank Pres. Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States,” Busta said during the set, adding: “I want to thank President Agent Orange for his unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.”

Watch below:

A Tribe Called Quest performed ‘Movin’ Backwards’ and ‘We the People’ from last year’s album ‘We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service‘. They also played ‘Award Tour’ and ‘Can I Kick It’.

Adele kicked things off with a performance of ‘Hello’ from her massive-selling ’25’ album. She later had to restart a George Michael tribute, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him”.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk performed their collaboration ‘I Feel It Coming’. Ed Sheeran performed recent single ‘Shape Of You’.

Beyonce delivered a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album. Lady Gaga and Metallica performed together.

Bruno Mars performed ‘That’s What I Like’ and paid tribute to Prince, while Katy Perry performed ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ during an anti-Trump performance.