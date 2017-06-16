You can now buy Radiohead, Nirvana and Kanye West fidget spinners

Your favourite artists have their own versions of this year's biggest gadget

Fidget spinners featuring the logos and photos of some of the biggest music stars are being sold online.

As Pitchfork reports, fans can purchase Kanye West, Radiohead and Nirvana-themed spinners via Amazon.

Other artists with their own fidget spinners include Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Queens of the Stone Age.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Are you even a Radiohead fan if you don’t own a Radiohead fidget spinner?”

It is not known whether the items are officially licensed merchandise, but it’s unlikely.

Fidget spinners have become this year’s most popular gadget and playground craze. Some believe that the device allows children to concentrate and could help sufferers of ADHD.

Speaking to The Guardian, the original inventor Catherine Hettinger confirms that she makes no money from the mass-produced devices because the item fell out of copyright.

She said: “Several people have asked me: ‘Aren’t you really mad?’ But for me I’m just pleased that something I designed is something that people understand and really works for them.”

Adding: “There’s just a lot of circumstances in modern life when you’re boxed in, you’re cramped in, and we need this kind of thing to de-stress. It’s also fun. That’s the thing about culture, once everybody starts doing it, it’s kind of OK.”