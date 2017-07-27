Watch Cage The Elephant cover Daft Punk and Julian Casablancas’ ‘Instant Crush’

The track features on the Nashville band's forthcoming stripped-back live album 'Unpeeled'

Cage The Elephant have shared a live performance of Daft Punk and Julian Casablancas‘ ‘Instant Crush’. Watch it first on NME below.

The band are due to release their new album ‘Unpeeled’ on July 28. The record features stripped-back live versions of tracks from their back catalogue and covers that were recorded over a series of intimate shows in LA, Washington DC, Knoxville and Nashville.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the record, frontman Matt Shultz said: “Many times you’re adding sonic layers looking for something to hide behind, and what you don’t realise is that that vulnerability and that nakedness might be the most compelling and interesting thing about the song.

Watch the video of ‘Instant Crush’ exclusively below.

Guitarist Brad Shultz added of the project: “We connected with the songs in a way we hadn’t before. It was really all about the balance of the intimacy and the delicacy of how we approach playing these songs live acoustically and with strings as we hadn’t done before. We were very transparent, and we found the more honest you can be with yourself, the more honest you can be with everyone else.”

Cage The Elephant won a Grammy earlier this year for their most recent record, ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’, which was released in 2015.