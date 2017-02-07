Cage The Elephant join Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode and The xx at NOS Alive 2017

Festival runs in Lisbon from July 6-8

Cage The Elephant are the latest act announced for Portugal’s NOS Alive 2017.

The US band join the likes of Foo Fighters, The xx and The Weeknd on the Lisbon event’s stellar line-up. Other acts on the bill include Depeche Mode, Savages, Wild Beasts, Phoenix, The Kills, Warpaint and Alt-J.

NOS Alive will run at Passeio Marítimo de Algés from July 6-8. For tickets and more information about the festival, visit here.

Last year’s edition of the Portuguese festival saw performances from Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Pixies, Chemical Brothers, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and many more.

Cage The Elephant released their Grammy-nominated fourth album ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ back in 2015. The album was recorded at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville, Tennessee, near the group’s home town of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ is up for the 2017 Grammy for Best Rock Album against Blink-182’s ‘California’, Gorjira’s ‘Magma’, Panic! At the Disco’s ‘Death of a Bachelor’ and Weezer’s latest self-titled effort.

“With this record, we wanted to be more transparent,” said lead singer Matt Shultz. “We wanted to capture the sentiment of each song, and whatever emotional response it provoked, to be really honest to that.”