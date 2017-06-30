Calvin Harris explains why he ‘snapped’ at Taylor Swift on Twitter

DJ speaks about tweets he posted last year after the pair's break-up

Calvin Harris has addressed a series of tweets he posted about Taylor Swift after their break-up last year.

Harris released his new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1’ today (June 30), featuring all-star guests including Frank Ocean, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Ariana Grande and more.

Harris and Swift dated from March 2015 to June 2016. In July of last year, the DJ tweeted: “Hurtful to me at this point that [Taylor] and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage… I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Now Harris has told GQ that he “snapped” after leaked reports that Swift “secretly” co-wrote the star’s hit ‘This Is What You Came For’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“It was completely the wrong instinct,” he said. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”

“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly,” Harris added. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicised than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. I’m not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose.”

“Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure,” he continued. “It took me a minute to realise that none of that matters. I’m a positive guy. For both of us it was the wrong situation.”

“It clearly wasn’t right, so it ended, but all of the stuff that happened afterwards,” Harris said before trailing off.

Last month, Canadian producer DeadMau5 hit out at Harris for the amount of high profile names included on the record. Harris has since responded, and labelled DeadMau5 a “wee fanny”.

Harris’ new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1’ is his fifth album to date and his first since 2014’s ‘Motion’.