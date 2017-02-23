Calvin Harris releasing Frank Ocean and Migos single ‘Slide’ tonight

Scottish DJ-producer has promised 'joyful music'

Calvin Harris has revealed that he will release his collaboration with Frank Ocean and Migos tonight (February 23).

The Scottish DJ-producer has been teasing the collaboration over the past few weeks on Snapchat. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to reveal that the song will be called ‘Slide’. Now, he has tweeted: “Frank & Migos tonight”.

‘Slide’ will be a rare collaboration from Ocean, as well as his first piece of new music since last year’s albums ‘Blonde’ and ‘Endless’.

Hear preview snippets of ‘Slide’ beneath:

Harris had previously been pictured heading to the studio with Ocean last summer.

Recently, Calvin Harris took to Twitter to announced that he has “more joyful music” coming in 2017, adding that he feels like “it’s missing from the world. And it was missing from my life. So I created it!”

Harris added: “I worked with the greatest artists of our generation !!! I’m in the mixing stage now. I listen back and can’t believe what we created… In 2017 I’m making music to make your soul happy !!!! Not feel good music. Feel INCREDIBLE music”.

See those tweets below:

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean won Best International Male Artist at last week’s VO5 NME Awards 2017. Also shortlisted in the category were Kanye West, Drake, Chance The Rapper, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Ocean did not turn up to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton or send a video acceptance speech. Instead, guest presenter Matt Berry accepted the award on his behalf. “Sorry to piss on your chips, but Frank Ocean couldn’t make it. So it’s mine,” he said.