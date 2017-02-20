Listen as Calvin Harris continues to tease Frank Ocean collaboration

DJ-producer has promised 'joyful' music for 2017

Calvin Harris has continued to tease a new track that appears to be a collaboration with Frank Ocean.

The song, which also seems to feature Offset from Migos, has been previewed via Harris’ Snapchat over the last few weeks. Listen to the latest clip beneath.

Harris had previously been pictured heading to the studio with Ocean last summer.

Listen to a previous teaser that Harris recently posted:

Last week, Calvin Harris took to Twitter to announced that he has “more joyful music” coming in 2017, adding that he feels like “it’s missing from the world. And it was missing from my life. So I created it!”

Harris added: “I worked with the greatest artists of our generation !!! I’m in the mixing stage now. I listen back and can’t believe what we created… In 2017 I’m making music to make your soul happy !!!! Not feel good music. Feel INCREDIBLE music”.

See those tweets below:

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean won Best International Male Artist at last week’s VO5 NME Awards 2017. Also shortlisted in the category were Kanye West, Drake, Chance The Rapper, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Ocean did not turn up to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton or send a video acceptance speech. Instead, guest presenter Matt Berry accepted the award on his behalf. “Sorry to piss on your chips, but Frank Ocean couldn’t make it. So it’s mine,” he said.