Calvin Harris teases new Pharrell, Young Thug and Ariana Grande collaboration

'Heatstroke' will follow last month's 'Slide', which featured Frank Ocean and Migos

Calvin Harris has announced his latest collaborative single ‘Heatstroke’, which features Pharrell, Young Thug and Ariana Grande.

Harris returned last month with ‘Slide’, which featured guests vocals from Frank Ocean and Migos members Quavo and Offset. The track marked Harris’ first single of 2017, and the producer later shared a ‘making-of’ video from the collaboration.

The Scottish artist has now teased his next work, which will again be a collaboration with an array of American artists. Announcing the song title (‘Heatstroke’), Harris revealed that Pharrell, Young Thug and Grande will all feature on the track, which has been written by Harris, Pharrell, Thug and songwriter Starrah (also known as Brittany Hazzard).

A release date for the single has yet to be confirmed, but Harris did share the song’s cover art.

See Harris’ announcement tweet below.

Recently, Harris took to Twitter to announced that he has “more joyful music” coming in 2017, adding that he feels like “it’s missing from the world. And it was missing from my life. So I created it!”

Harris added: “I worked with the greatest artists of our generation !!! I’m in the mixing stage now. I listen back and can’t believe what we created… In 2017 I’m making music to make your soul happy !!!! Not feel good music. Feel INCREDIBLE music”.