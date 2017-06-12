Calvin Harris teases unreleased snippets of new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’

The record features an impressive list of famous names

Calvin Harris has teased new previews of his forthcoming album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1‘.

The Scottish DJ and producer is set to release the record later this month (June 30). Today (June 12), he shared a two-minute clip featuring snippets of the album.

In the clip, he revealed first tastes of collaborations with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and more.

In February, Harris tweeted: “I worked with the greatest artists of our generation !!!”

Listen to the new previews below, via EDM Sauce.

The tracklisting for the record has yet to be confirmed. It will, however, include the singles ‘Slide‘, ‘Rollin’‘ and ‘Heatstroke‘.

After Harris broke the news of which famous faces appear on ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’, Deadmau5 took to Twitter to write: “Anyone ever remember when calvin harris was just… calvin harris? who the fuck are all these other people? like… why?”.

He added: “fucking hate watching what i love to do get raped by popular culture for the sake of selling stupid shit for stupid people… nothing new here. just your typical sellout rant about people who obviously know how to pander shit for the sake of capitalism. moving on.”

The producer also joked that he would announce collaborations with Barry Manilow, Ghostface Killah, Garth Brooks and a potato.