Calvin Harris has released new single ‘Feels’, check it out below.

The track, which also features Katy Perry , Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean, is the latest single to be taken from the Scottish producer’s fifth album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1’, which is set for release on June 30.

It’s the fourth single to be taken from the upcoming album, after he previously dropped Slide, which featured Frank Ocean and Migos, along with ‘Heatstroke‘ and ‘Rollin‘, which included the efforts of of Young Thug and Future.

Last month, Canadian producer DeadMau5 hit out at Harris for the amount of high profile names included on the record – after he had boasted that it would include “the greatest artists of our generation”.

Posting on Twitter, DeadMau5 wrote: “Anyone ever remember when calvin harris was just… calvin harris? who the fuck are all these other people? like… why?”

He added: “fucking hate watching what i love to do get raped by popular culture for the sake of selling stupid shit for stupid people… nothing new here. just your typical sellout rant about people who obviously know how to pander shit for the sake of capitalism. moving on.”

Harris has since responded, and labelled DeadMau5 a “wee fanny” after the pair became embroiled in a Twitter spat.