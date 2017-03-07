Watch Tame Impala member dance with Alexa Chung in new video

Clip released for Cameron Avery's 'Dance With Me'

Tame Impala‘s Cameron Avery has shared a video for his track ‘Dance With Me’ – starring Alexa Chung.

The band’s bassist – also previously a member of Pond – will release his debut solo album ‘Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams’ this week (March 10).

Watch him dance with Chung in the aptly-named ‘Dance With Me’ clip beneath:

Avery previously said of the inspirations behind the album: “I wanted to make something that sounded like the old records I love — Johnny Hartman, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Sarah Vaughan, Etta James — the big band stuff with less metaphorical lyrics.”

New York-based Avery said the “whole landscape of the record changed” when he started working on new music in LA.

“I just started saying ‘yes’ to things while making the album,” he explained. “I figured: I’m in my mid-20s, I play in a band, I live in Los Angeles—I’m ripe to dream. But the pipe dream, the underlying theme of the album, if you really listen, is that all I really want is to have someone in my life and to be in love.”

Check out the tracklisting below.

‘A Time And Place’

‘Do You Know Me By Heart?’

‘Dance With Me’

‘Wasted On Fidelity’

‘Big Town Girl’

‘Disposable’

‘The Cry Of Captain Hollywood’

‘Watch Me Take It Away’

‘An Ever Jarring Moment ‘

‘C’est Toi (extended)’

Avery plays the following UK live dates:

Tue April 11 2017 – GLASGOW Kings Tuts

Wed April 12 2017 – MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

Thu April 13 2017 – LONDON Dingwalls

Fri April 14 2017 – LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

Sat April 15 2017 – BRIGHTON Haunt

Tame Impala’s frontman Kevin Parker revealed in November that the band will be taking a break in 2017.