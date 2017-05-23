Campaigning for general election ‘suspended’ after Manchester terror attack

Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has spoken out after the terrorist attack after an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester Arena – declaring that ‘campaigning has been suspended’ for the upcoming general election.

An estimated 22 people were killed and around 59 injured in the explosion, which took place in the foyer as fans were leaving the show. Police are treating as a terrorist incident, and Prime Minister Theresa May will hold emergency meetings today. The solo bomber is said to have been killed in the explosion.

“I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night,” wrote Corbyn on Facebook. “My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured.

“Today the whole country will grieve for the people who have lost their lives. I have spoken with Andy Burnham, the Metro Mayor of Greater Manchester, who has fully briefed me on the operational response in the city.”

Corbyn continued: “I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their bravery and professionalism in dealing with last night’s appalling events.

“I have spoken with the Prime Minister and we have agreed that all national campaigning in the general election will be suspended until further notice.”

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Prime Minister Theresa May has since confirmed that this is currently being treated as a terrorist attack – making it the deadliest attack as such on UK soil since 52 people were killed in the 7/7 suicide bombings in July 2005.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.