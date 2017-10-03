Cardi B boasts that she can steal the flow of any rapper

"I’ma take all they flows and I’ma body it bitch,"

Cardi B has brazenly claimed that she can steal the flow of any rapper, after she was accused of imitating Kodak Black on her breakout hit ‘Bodak Yellow’.

The rapper previously revealed that her platinum hit was inspired by Black’s 2014 song ‘No Flockin’, and defended the decision during a recent gig.

Speaking to the crowd at South Carolina’s Fall Ball recently, she admitted: “And for anybody that telling me, ‘Oh bitch you copied Kodak flow, you copied this and that flow…’ So what bitch? So what?”

I’ma sound like all your favorite rappers. I’ma take all they flows and I’ma body it bitch,” she added. “One day I’ma sound like Kodak [Black], the next day I’m a sound like Meek Mill, the next day I’ma sound like Migos. I don’t give a fuck.”

The bold admission comes after Cardi B previously hit back at Azealia Banks, who had branded her a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj’.

Posting on Twitter, Cardi B shared a video of Azealia Banks appearing to dance to her hit track. It comes with the caption: “One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1 cuz even the HATERS LOVE IT !!”

Banks had initially claimed that Cardi B – who is of Trinidadian and Dominican descent – was “only black when black want to include themselves in a success story”, going on to tweet: “I wanted spicy Latina and she gave me poor mans Nicki”.