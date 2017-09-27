Cardi B hits back at Azealia Banks’ diss calling her ‘the poor man’s Nicki Minaj’

"Even the haters love it"

Rising rap sensation Cardi B has hit back at criticism from Azealia Banks – who had previously slammed her as a ‘poor man’s Nicki Minaj‘.

This week, Cardi B scored her first-ever US number one with her track ‘Bodak Yellow’ – dislodging Taylor Swift from the top spot in the process.

However, not everyone is a fan – calling her a ‘poor man’s Nicki Minaj’, and accusing her of being part of a culture that “lets white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women”.

Now in retaliation, Cardi B has taken to Twitter to respond – sharing a video of Azealia Banks appearing to dance to her hit track. It comes with the caption: “One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1 cuz even the HATERS LOVE IT !!”

“I’m sorry. Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl I’ve never seen them jump like this for Remy [Ma] or Nicki [Minaj],” said Banks in an interview. “Spinning this ‘for the culture’ story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women.”

Banks went on to say that Cardi B – who is of Trinidadian and Dominican descent – was “only black when black want to include themselves in a success story”, going on to tweet: “I wanted spicy Latina and she gave me poor mans Nicki”.

Meanwhile, tickets for ‘Who We Be Live’ at north London’s Alexandra Palace are on sale – featuring Bugzy Malone, Cardi B, Dizzee Rascal, Giggs, J Hus and Stefflon Don, on November 30.