Cardi B beats Taylor Swift to score first US number one

The hotly-tipped New York rapper has stormed to the top of the Hot 100 with her breakout single 'Bodak Yellow'

Cardi B has scored her first-ever US number one with her track ‘Bodak Yellow’ – dislodging Taylor Swift from the top spot in the process.

The rapper – who hails from The Bronx, New York – had spent five weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Bodak Yellow’, her breakout single. Swift’s comeback single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ had spent three weeks at the top of the charts prior to this week.

However, the latest published chart (dated October 7) has placed ‘Bodak Yellow’ at number one – making Cardi’s track the first number one song by a solo female hip-hop artist (with no features) since Lauryn Hill’s ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ topped the US charts in 1998.

The Bronx artist is also just the fifth female rapper ever to have a song top the Hot 100.

Cardi B, who is reported to be currently recording her debut studio album, thanked her fans, family, management and more in a post on Instagram.

THANK YOU THANK THANK YOU ,I haven’t even showered son with all the running around😩😩😩😩I loveee you all each and everybody contributed for this .Ya made it happen for me !!!!! The number 1 WAY!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Last week, Right Said Fred – who were sampled by Swift on ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ – shared a mash-up of the comeback single with their own hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’.

Speaking about being sampled by Swift, singer Richard Fairbrass said: “She and all the people that work with her have been incredibly friendly. I’ve got a huge bunch of flowers here from them in the house. It’s been a rewarding experience, and very flattering. I don’t have a single bad thing to say.”