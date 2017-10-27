Is Cardi B working on a collaboration with Beyonce?

We live in hope...

Cardi B is rumoured to be working on a collaboration with Beyonce, after an audio engineer shared a rather telling photo online.

Earlier this week, engineer Michael Ashby, who worked with Cardi on breakout hit ‘Bodak Yellow’, shared a photo of an audio file that featured the rapper’s name alongside that of Beyonce.

Crucially though, the all important word ‘demo’ was there too, hinting that the two are in the early stages of teaming up for a surprise collaboration.

“Wow this feature is big”, Ashby captured the snap.

It would seemingly make sense too, with Cardi having met Beyonce for the first time last month.

‘BITCH I met Beyonce BITCH!”, she captioned a snap of their meeting on Instagram.

BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

More than that though, she also recently performed at the TIDAL X charity concert in Brooklyn which was personally overseen by Jay Z.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently boasted that she can “steal the flow of any rapper, after she was accused of imitating Kodak Black on her breakout hit ‘Bodak Yellow’.

The rapper previously revealed that her platinum hit was inspired by Black’s 2014 song ‘No Flockin’, and defended the decision during a recent gig.

Speaking to the crowd at South Carolina’s Fall Ball recently, she admitted: “And for anybody that telling me, ‘Oh bitch you copied Kodak flow, you copied this and that flow…’ So what bitch? So what?”

“I’ma sound like all your favorite rappers. I’ma take all they flows and I’ma body it bitch,” she added.

“One day I’ma sound like Kodak [Black], the next day I’m a sound like Meek Mill, the next day I’ma sound like Migos. I don’t give a fuck.”